PA: CATA to roll out new ‘tap to pay’ feature for all vehicles. Here’s what to know

CATA announced a new contactless fare option Monday that’s expected to speed up boarding times, improve overall rider experience and more.

According to a press release from the transit authority, the new “tap to pay” feature will be installed on every vehicle in CATA’s fleet starting next month. It will allow riders to pay for a ride by simply taping their credit or debit card, or a mobile wallet such as Apple Wallet or Google Pay, directly on the bus driver’s onboard reader — no cash or app installation is necessary.

Once a rider taps the reader, a green light and screen confirmation will indicate a successful payment, and then they’re ready to ride.

“This is an important step forward in modernizing how our community and visitors access public transportation,” CATA Chief Executive Officer Todd Horsley said in the press release. “We’re focused on making transit as convenient as possible. Tap to pay means it’s never been easier for anyone and everyone to ride CATA, whether you’re commuting to work, heading to campus or downtown, or just visiting for game day.”

Powered by Token Transit, the new payment option is set to debut in April, the release states, and is expected to bring about an array of benefits, including quicker boarding times, a reduction in cash handling, greater flexibility for occasional and first-time riders and “improve overall rider experience.”

Once installed, CATA will join the ranks of several transit agencies nationwide in adopting contactless fare technology to create faster, safer and more convenient transit service.

“Since we upgraded our fare system to provide options for using the Token Transit app to pay, I still get asked if we accept credit or debit cards,” said Mike Philippe, a CATA bus operator. “Up until now, I’ve had to reply, ‘not yet.’ But now there’s another convenient and quick way to board and pay. This is a great win-win for everyone: the public, our bus drivers and CATA as well.”

Cash payments will still be available as well.

For more information on the new feature, CATA recommends visiting tokentransit.com/tap-to-pay.

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