IL: No cash, coins needed for a ticket to ride in Decatur

Passengers can now hop on board the Decatur fixed route buses with a ticket to ride without having to get their hands dirty touching actual money.

On Monday the Decatur Public Transit System launched a new “contactless fare collection system” called Decatur Transit Pay, or DTP.

It enables riders to plan, purchase and validate trips through a smartphone app or reloadable smart card. Lacie Elzy, economic and community development director for the city of Decatur, predicts the DTP system will reduce boarding times and simplify fare management.

“This launch represents a major step forward in modernizing public transportation in Decatur,” said Elzy. “By introducing flexible, cashless payment options and digital tools, we’re making it easier for residents to access reliable transportation while positioning our transit system for long-term growth.”

She said the new way of collecting fares will also make it easier for administrators to track how the bus system is being used and so improve planning and the understanding of rider needs.

Cash will still be accepted on the fixed route system while the Decatur Moves microtransit is already a digital-only payment service.

Riders can book trips, purchase fares and managed their own travel histories through a new web portal.

Go to decaturtransitpay.com/ for more information and to download the Decatur Transit Pay app for Apple and Android devices.

And for riders who don’t want to use their phones to pay for fares, reloadable smart cards connected to e-wallets are available to provide a tap-and-go alternative. Riders can also book trips by calling 217-424-2821.

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