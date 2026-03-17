Decatur Public Transit System launches new contactless fare collection system across fixed-bus network

Decatur Public Transit System (DPTS) has launched a new contactless fare collection system across its fixed-route bus network in partnership with Modeshift. The new system, Decatur Transit Pay, introduces mobile ticketing, reloadable smart cards and real-time account management tools designed to improve convenience, accessibility and operational efficiency.

The agency notes riders can now plan, purchase and validate trips through a smartphone app or pay for rides via reloadable smart card, reducing boarding times and simplifying fare management.

“This launch represents a major step forward in modernizing public transportation in Decatur,” said Decatur Economic and Community Development Director Lacie Elzy. “By introducing flexible, cashless payment options and digital tools, we’re making it easier for residents to access reliable transportation while positioning our transit system for long-term growth.”

The agency says the fare collection platform also generates real-time data insights, enabling DPTS to optimize routes, improve planning decisions and better understand rider needs.

Key features include:

Mobile app: Riders can download the Decatur Transit Pay app for Apple or Android devices, enabling ride booking, fare payment and QR-code ride validation directly from their smartphones.

Riders can download the Decatur Transit Pay app for Apple or Android devices, enabling ride booking, fare payment and QR-code ride validation directly from their smartphones. Web portal: Riders can also book trips, purchase fares and manage their accounts through an online web portal.

Riders can also book trips, purchase fares and manage their accounts through an online web portal. Smart pay account: Riders can create personal profiles to manage travel, view past purchases, buy passes and add funds to smart cards or digital wallets.

Riders can create personal profiles to manage travel, view past purchases, buy passes and add funds to smart cards or digital wallets. Smart cards: For riders who prefer not to use their phones, reloadable smart cards connected to e-wallets provide a tap-and-go alternative.

For riders who prefer not to use their phones, reloadable smart cards connected to e-wallets provide a tap-and-go alternative. Data-driven planning: The digital platform generates real-time usage insights to help DPTS optimize service and plan future improvements.

“What Decatur is building goes beyond a fare upgrade,” said Modeshift CEO Miroslav Katsarov. “By implementing a flexible, account-based platform today, DPTS is creating the digital foundation to extend these benefits to existing services, including paratransit later this year, while also enabling deeper rider insights and a more connected transit ecosystem.”

Riders can book trips on the fixed-route system using the Decatur Transit Pay app and online booking portal or by phone.