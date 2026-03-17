Saskatoon Transit to launch reloadable smart cards March 20

Saskatoon Transit will launch reloadable smart cards on March 20, which the agency says will integrate with the current Masabi mobile ticketing platform, allowing riders to tap their new card or device on the same validator.

The agency notes that the upgrade creates a unified fare system that aims to reduce boarding confusion, eliminate the need for multiple validators and improve how customers purchase, manage and use their fare products.

“This modernization improves convenience for riders today while aligning Saskatoon Transit with an industry-leading fare system,” said Saskatoon Transit Director Mike Moellenbeck. “By bringing smart cards and mobile ticketing together on one system, we’re making transit simpler, more flexible and ready to support future payment options.”

Saskatoon Transit notes that the new smart cards will be available for adult, senior and high school riders and can be purchased or reloaded at the Transit Customer Service Center and participating vendors. Cash will continue to be accepted on board.

According to the agency, customers with existing smart cards can swap them at the center and participating vendors to waive the C$5 (US$3.66) activation fee. To transfer remaining balances or fare products, riders can visit the Transit Customer Service Center. Current cards will be phased out by Aug. 31, 2026, and must be scanned on the existing fare box until exchanged.