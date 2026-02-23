PRT’s University Line BRT to feature all-door boarding

When Pittsburgh Regional Transit (PRT) opens the University Line bus rapid transit (BRT) service in 2027, riders will pay and board at all doors, which the agency says will help to speed up service, reduce delays at stops and ease congestion on sidewalks. The change will apply to bus routes serving University Line stations.

According to PRT, all-door boarding will allow passengers to pay while entering the front, middle or rear doors of the University Line’s 60-foot articulated buses. Riders will be able to tap their fare card, mobile device or other fare payment at validators located at each entrance.

PRT notes that while the front door is already equipped for fare payment, PRT will install additional validators at the middle and rear doors to support the new system before service begins. Riders paying with cash would continue to enter the front door.

The agency expects the change to provide several benefits, including:

Faster, more efficient boarding.

Reduced dwell times at stops and stations.

Less crowding and congestion on sidewalks.

Continued support for riders who need operator assistance, use the accessible ramp or pay with cash at the front door.

PRT notes that it acknowledged concerns about fair evasion but noted that current fare evasion levels remain relatively low compared to larger transit systems. PRT’s fare evasion rate was 6% in 2025–a fraction of the rates reported in San Francisco, Washington, D.C., New York and Philadelphia.

The agency says it will continue monitoring the program after launch and may adjust boarding procedures if needed. The University Line BRT project is being designed to deliver more reliable service between Downtown, Uptown and Oakland, along with improved rider amenities and upgraded station infrastructure.

PRT completed construction on the Downtown Loop in June 2025. Construction in Uptown and Oakland is expected to be completed in 2027, with all-door boarding launching alongside full project opening.