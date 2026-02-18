San Antonio Mayor asks VIA about plans for six-month fare-free pilot 

San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones has sent a letter to VIA Metropolitan Transit (VIA) President and CEO Jon Gary Herrera, requesting a written plan that details how the agency would implement a six-month pilot program to offer fare-free rides on the top five most-used routes that represent 25% of VIA’s ridership.

The letter follows up on the mayor’s request during an update given by VIA to the mayor and city council and specifically requests a written product no later than March 11, 2026. It asks that VIA identify its top five concerns as part of implementing such a pilot program, as well as proposals to mitigate these concerns.

“There has long been interest in moving to a fare-free system, and the leadership and advocacy of Councilmembers [Jalen] McKee-Rodriguez (District 2) and [Ric] Galvan (District 6) to get us to this point is appreciated,” Jones said. “My ask to VIA on how a six-month pilot program may work in practice moves us one step closer to helping our most cost-burdened neighbors with their transportation needs. Our VIA transit workers and the local Amalgamated Transit Union chapter will be key stakeholders in this critical conversation as we balance their workplace needs, the needs of our riders and public safety. We look forward to receiving their input as we assess VIA’s proposals on a fare-free pilot program.”

McKee-Rodriguez notes his focus is to make San Antonio a less congested city.

“While VIA is making strides to improve bus service, residents continue to experience increasing traffic congestion,” McKee-Rodriguez said. “San Antonio needs to use all the tools at our disposal, including fare-free transit to improve ridership and address longstanding issues like access to food, healthcare and employment. A fare-free pilot is a good initial step, and I look forward to hearing VIA’s proposed way ahead.”

Galvin said his “goal with fare-free ridership has always been to remove transportation barriers for our working-class families. Over the past three months, we have been working to elevate the conversation and highlight the benefits of a fare-free bus system. We are looking forward to working collaboratively with VIA and appreciate this next step toward a more equitable transportation system.”

Councilmember Edward Mungia (District 4) is a co-sponsor of the mayor’s request.

"Public transportation is a fundamental public good, and for many San Antonians, bus fares represent a significant barrier to employment, education, and essential services,” Mungia said. “I fully support the mayor’s direction for VIA to develop a viable pilot program. It is time we prioritize a transit system that is truly accessible to every resident, regardless of their income.”