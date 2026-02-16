WA: Washington bill aims to provide free or reduced fares to community college students

Community college students could soon get free rides on public transit under a bill that advanced in the state House on Monday.

The bill, introduced by Rep. Jamila Taylor, D- Federal Way, would establish a grant program under the state Department of Transportation. Transit agencies would apply for the grant and receive money to offer reduced or free fares for community college students.

The program would cost the state $324,000 annually.

"This bill is one tiny way to help increase the access for students, to the free public transit, or reduced affairs," Taylor said.

Kirk Hovenkotter, executive director of Transportation Choices Coalition, voiced his support for the bill, saying it would open the door for more students to go to college.

"This bill will make a tangible difference in those students' lives and for students across the state," he said.

The bill garnered some bipartisan support. But a few Republicans opted not to advance the bill out of committee.

"We have to look for some of the students that are in different locations throughout the state," said Rep. Mark Klicker, R- Walla Walla. "Some of the poverty-stricken students cannot get that access of public transportation. They don't have the opportunity to be able to utilize some of these skills and technical colleges they cannot get there."

The bill is based on another piece of legislation introduced last month that would have mandated transit agencies to provide free bus rides for community colleges. Taylor reintroduced the bill in its current form last week .

Community colleges in Spokane serve nearly 23,000 students across Eastern Washington. Students pay a $22 fee at the start of each quarter to get a Spokane Transit Authority bus pass.

