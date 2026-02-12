BC Transit makes contactless payment upgrades to Whistler Transit, Pemberton Valley Transit
BC Transit has upgraded its Whistler Transit System and the Pemberton Valley Transit System with tap-to-pay fare collection technology. Starting Feb. 24, riders will be able to pay their fare with a tap of a contactless debit card, credit card or mobile wallet service such as Apple Pay or Google Pay.
BC Transit notes that this launch is the first step in the agency’s province-wide rollout of contactless payments for its public transit services. Benefits of these new payment methods include:
- Convenient, secure and quick payment options.
- The ability to use Interac, Visa, Mastercard and American Express cards that are used for everyday purchases.
- Cards linked to Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay mobile wallets are also accepted.
- Payment with a debit card, credit card or mobile wallet means riders don’t need to load or manage a balance on an account.
The upgraded system automatically give riders fare privileges available in their transit system, such as a fare transfer or fare capping. Riders can tap their preferred form of payment on the existing onboard readers on BC Transit buses. Contactless taps charge cards at the same single-ride adult fare as cash or Umo with no extra fees. Riders eligible for a reduced fare should continue to use the Umo app, a reloadable Umo card or cash.
BC Transit’s electronic fare collection system project is being funded via the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The total cost for this project is C$24.8 million (US$18.3 million), and is being jointly funded by the government of Canada, the province of British Columbia and local government partners.