BC Transit makes contactless payment upgrades to Whistler Transit, Pemberton Valley Transit

BC Transit has upgraded its Whistler Transit System and the Pemberton Valley Transit System with tap-to-pay fare collection technology. Starting Feb. 24, riders will be able to pay their fare with a tap of a contactless debit card, credit card or mobile wallet service such as Apple Pay or Google Pay.

BC Transit notes that this launch is the first step in the agency’s province-wide rollout of contactless payments for its public transit services. Benefits of these new payment methods include:

Convenient, secure and quick payment options.

The ability to use Interac, Visa, Mastercard and American Express cards that are used for everyday purchases.

Cards linked to Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay mobile wallets are also accepted.

Payment with a debit card, credit card or mobile wallet means riders don’t need to load or manage a balance on an account.

The upgraded system automatically give riders fare privileges available in their transit system, such as a fare transfer or fare capping. Riders can tap their preferred form of payment on the existing onboard readers on BC Transit buses. Contactless taps charge cards at the same single-ride adult fare as cash or Umo with no extra fees. Riders eligible for a reduced fare should continue to use the Umo app, a reloadable Umo card or cash.

BC Transit’s electronic fare collection system project is being funded via the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The total cost for this project is C$24.8 million (US$18.3 million), and is being jointly funded by the government of Canada, the province of British Columbia and local government partners.