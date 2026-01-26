Sioux County Transit launches account-based ticketing app

Sioux City Transit has launched a new account-based ticketing system powered by Masabi. The agency notes MyRide Sioux City will allow riders to use either the MyRide Sioux City Smart Card or mobile app to tap to pay their fare when boarding.

According to the agency, the new mobile fare payment system ensures riders never pay more than the cost of an unlimited pass without the need to purchase one in advance. Riders may purchase tickets through the MyRide Sioux City app or can add funds at the dispatch office or online through the new web portal.

To support the launch, the agency installed 29 new validators. With the new system, Sioux City Transit hopes to attract new riders, including students at Morningside University, Briar Cliff University and Western Iowa Tech Community College, by offering a more modern, flexible and cost-effective way to travel.

“MyRide Sioux City is about making the city’s public transit network more accessible, convenient and affordable for everyone in our community,” said Sioux City Transit Operations Manager Jason Allen. “Whether riders choose to use the smart card or the mobile app, they’ll benefit from faster boarding, simple fare payment and automatic savings through fare capping. We’re excited to bring these innovations to Sioux City, opening our network for more people to take advantage of the services we provide.”