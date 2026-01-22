GLTC partners with Masabi to launch account-based ticketing systemwide

The Greater Lynchburg Transit Company (GLTC) and Masabi have partnered to implement account-based ticketing (ABT) across GLTC’s bus network. Masabi says the upgraded system gives passengers the lowest possible fare for every journey while delivering faster boarding, greater flexibility and more convenient ways to pay throughout Lynchburg, Va.

The upgrade furthers GLTC’s mobile ticketing rollout with Masabi in 2024, introducing a fully account-based fare system available through the FlexFare app, the Transit app and new FlexFare smartcards. With ABT, passengers don’t need to decide which ticket or pass to buy in advance as fares are automatically calculated and capped at the best daily or monthly price, including discounted fares for eligible riders.

“This launch represents a major step forward in making transit in Lynchburg easier, faster and more accessible,” said GLTC General Manager Josh Moore. “With FlexFare, our riders can simply tap and ride, knowing they’ll always pay the best fare available. By offering multiple payment options, and including retail locations for cash loading, we’re making sure everyone in our community can take advantage of a modern, convenient transit system.”

Passengers can use the FlexFare app or Transit app, tap a FlexFare smartcard or load funds through a web portal. For added accessibility, riders can also add value to their accounts with cash at select retail locations. Through the web portal, riders can link their card to an account, view travel history, manage balances and track fares or discounts.

“Account-based ticketing removes complexity for riders and gives agencies the flexibility to deliver fair, inclusive pricing,” said Masabi CEO Brian Zanghi. “With the launch of ABT with fare capping, smartcards and app-based payments, GLTC is ensuring that riders benefit from the most convenient and accessible fare system possible, one that supports fast boarding, reduces friction and guarantees the best price every time.”

The deployment is powered by Masabi’s Justride platform, delivering a cloud-native back office designed to support ABT, mobile ticketing, smartcards and retail cash loading through one integrated system. The project was delivered in partnership with Systrans, continuing a collaboration announced during the initial contract award.