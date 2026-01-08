IN: Region city now offering free bus rides

Municipal bus rides are now free in the city, Mayor Angie Nelson Deuitch announced.

The no-fare rides took effect Dec. 1 following earlier approval by the Michigan City Board of Public Works & Safety.

"This major policy change allows Michigan City residents, workers, students, seniors, visitors, and the general public to utilize the entire public transit system at no cost to the rider," the mayor's office said in a public statement.

Michigan City Transit aims to enhance service efficiency, reduce boarding times and improve the overall rider experience with the elimination of fares.

"This initiative reflects the strong leadership and vision of Mayor Angie Nelson Deuitch," Transit Director Robin Barzoni-Tillman said.

"Her commitment to increasing mobility, reducing barriers for low-income and transit-dependent riders, and expanding economic and community access has guided this effort," Barzoni-Tillman said. "The mayor has emphasized that public transit is essential infrastructure, and removing fares ensures that every member of the community can travel freely, safely, and affordably."

Michigan City Transit provides fixed-route and ADA paratransit transportation throughout the community, connecting residents to employment, healthcare, education, shopping, and essential services.

For more information, schedules, and service updates, visit the Michigan City Transit website or contact the transit office at 219-873-1502.

This article was prepared with the help of AI technology using information collected and verified by journalists.

