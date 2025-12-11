TTC to introduce fare capping in 2026

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow and Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) Board Chair Jamaal Myers have announced that fare capping is coming to the TTC network next year.

Starting in September 2026, TTC riders will ride for free automatically after taking 47 trips in a calendar month as part of the mayor’s 2026 budget.

“We’re making life more affordable for people who rely on transit,” Chow said. “With fare capping, you pay as you go, and once you’ve taken 47 trips in a month, the rest of your rides are free. No more deciding whether you can afford a monthly pass upfront. No more overpaying if you don’t ride enough to make a pass worth it.”

Chow has also indicated she will ask the TTC to plan for an even lower fare cap of 40 rides for the 2027 budget.

“Fare capping represents a fundamental shift in how Torontonians pay for transit. It builds on the TTC’s successful roll out of open payments,” Myers said. “Taken together with Mayor Chow’s and the TTC’s board’s decision to freeze fares for the third straight year, fare capping is an important step in building a transit system that’s affordable for Torontonians.”

The new fare capping program will work automatically for riders using PRESTO, debit or credit cards. Once a rider reaches 47 trips paid for via the same payment method, all further rides that month are free. Fare capping benefits work with all fare types: adults, seniors and youth.

“We’re increasing subway, bus and streetcar service and maintenance without raising TTC fares,” Chow said. “Now, with fare capping, the more you ride the TTC, the less you pay.”