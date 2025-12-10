IN: Michigan City Transit becomes 'zero fare' service

Michigan City Transit announced last week it's now the "Michigan City Zero-Fare Transit System" — providing free public transportation to all riders.

The new operating policy was approved Nov. 17 by the Michigan City Board of Public Works & Safety and went into effect Dec. 1, the city announced in a press release.

Transit Director Robin Barzoni-Tillman praised Mayor Angie Nelson Deuitch for the policy change.

“The mayor has emphasized that public transit is essential infrastructure, and removing fares ensures that every member of the community can travel freely, safely, and affordably,” Barzoni-Tillman said.

Michigan City Transit aims to improve service efficiency, reduce boarding times and improve rider experience with the new policy.

Michigan City Transit provides fixed-route and ADA paratransit transportation services. For more information, schedules and service updates, visit the Michigan City Transit website at michigancityin.gov/city-departments/transit/ or contact the Transit Office at 219-873-1502.

