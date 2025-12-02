Ontario government extends One Fare free transfer program for another two years

The Ontario government is extending its One Fare program for riders in the Greater Toronto area and Hamilton for an additional two years to continue reducing transit costs for riders. Since launching in 2024, the government of Ontario says One Fare has saved riders nearly $200 million and enabled nearly 62 million free transfers across transit agencies.

“Under the leadership of Premier [Doug] Ford, our government is delivering on our promise to protect the hardworking people of Ontario in the face of tariffs and economic uncertainty,” said Minister of Transportation Prabmeet Sarkaria. “We’re extending the elimination of double fares through One Fare to make transit more affordable and convenient, saving commuters up to $1,600 each year.”

The One Fare program allows transit riders to pay only once when transferring between the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC), GO Transit, Brampton Transit, Durham Region Transit, MiWay, Peel TransHelp and York Region Transit. One Fare free transfers work by re-tapping the same payment method within two hours if the trip is started on local transit, or three hours if started on GO Transit. One Fare works both with physical or digital PRESTO cards as well as with debit and credit cards.

"I applaud the Ontario government for its commitment to supporting residents and making public transit more accessible,” said Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow. “With our decision at the city of Toronto not to raise TTC fares for three years running, and the extension of the One Fare program allowing commuters to pay once when transferring from GO Transit to the TTC, we are delivering a more affordable city for Torontonians."

The Ontario government is investing C$70 billion (US$50 billion) in one of the largest transit expansions in North America, including one of the largest subway expansions in Canadian history. Through the GO Expansion program, the province is also delivering two-way, all-day service on GO Transit’s busiest rail routes.