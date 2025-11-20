City of Lawrence’s Connected City Advisory Board approves $3 fare for Lawrence Transit’s on-demand bus service

The city of Lawrence’s, Kan., Connected City Advisory Board approved a $3 fare for Lawrence Transit’s on-demand bus service. The service is a door-to-door service that runs overnight and on Sunday. Riders book through an app to schedule trips and track their ride.

The agency says a $3 fare will keep the service operating at current levels. Collection of fares will begin on March 1, 2026. Payment will be made through the Lawrence Transit On Demand app, which is used for booking trips, or through a web portal. Instructions to help riders prepare for fares will be shared in early 2026.

The city’s 2026 budget includes funding to continue fare-free transit for fixed route and paratransit services. Fare-free service started as a pilot program in 2023 and is now evaluated on an annual basis for renewal.