Discover® Cardholders can now tap to ride on California Integrated Travel Project partner transit systems

Transit agencies partnering with the California Integrated Travel Project (Cal-ITP) can now accept credit card payments and process fares from Discover® Cards.

Through a collaboration with Discover Network and key partners—including Littlepay, Kuba, SC Soft, Elavon and U.S. Bank —Cal-ITP says Discover Cardholders can now tap and ride more seamlessly across participating transit systems, with the same seamless payment experience coming soon through Cal-ITP’s partnership with Enghouse Transportation.

“We are proud to integrate Discover Network acceptance into our contactless fare payment ecosystem, ensuring even more riders can enjoy the convenience of tap-to-pay transit,” said Caltrans Chief of Data and Digital Services Gillian Gillett. “By continuing to enhance payment options, we are making public transportation more accessible, reliable, equitable and user friendly.”

Cal-ITP notes that according to a Discover Network study with fare collection professionals worldwide, 69.4% of all Discover Network global transit transactions were contactless in 2024 and more than 73% of Discover Network contactless transit transactions were made using a mobile wallet.

“Passengers want a simple and secure payment experience,” said Discover Network Vice President of Core Products Emily Foshee. “Discover Network is excited to work with Cal-ITP and their affiliate transit agencies to help ensure our cardholders enjoy a more seamless journey when traveling on public transport.”