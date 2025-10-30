IN: Terre Haute honored with award for fare-free transit

The city of Terre Haute has been recognized by AIM (Accelerate Indiana Municipalities) with the Program Innovation Award.

The award is in in honor of the city's Fare-Free Transit initiative.

Launched in January 2025, the transit program eliminated fares on all Terre Haute Transit Utility routes, making public transportation more accessible for residents while supporting economic mobility and sustainability, the city says in a news release.

“The Fare-Free Transit Program has had a tremendous impact on our community,” Sakbun said in a news release. “By removing financial barriers to public transportation, we’re helping residents get to work, school, and essential services while also strengthening our local economy."

Since the program’s launch, ridership has increased by over 100%, and the city has reported improvements in accessibility, workforce participation and community connectivity. The initiative also supports the city’s long-term goals of sustainability and inclusivity.

The city has recorded 200,352 boardings from January through September, up from 115,819 during the same period in 2024.

The city says this growth reflects improved accessibility, stronger workforce participation, and enhanced connectivity between neighborhoods, services and job centers.

The Fare-Free Transit Program is funded by a small portion of the city's casino revenue.

The Program Innovation Award is part of AIM’s Progress Awards series, honoring Indiana cities and towns for creative leadership and innovative solutions to local challenges.

For more information about the Fare-Free Transit Program, visit terrehaute.in.gov.

© 2025 The Tribune-Star (Terre Haute, Ind.).

Visit tribstar.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.