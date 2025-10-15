OCTA launches Wave fare payment system

The Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA) has launched the new Wave fare payment system. The new system replaces traditional paper passes with smart, reloadable physical cards, introduces payment options through the Wave mobile app and enables debit and credit cards to pay for OC Bus trips.

According to the agency, riders will be able to tap their physical Wave card or virtual card via a mobile device when boarding to pay their fare.

“Wave represents an important step in modernizing our OC Bus system,” said OCTA Chair and Orange County Board of Supervisors and Fourth District Supervisor Doug Chaffee. “Our goal is to make public transit as accessible and convenient as possible.”

OCTA notes the Wave system introduces several rider-friendly features designed to make public transit more convenient and provide a more efficient boarding process, including:

Automatic reloads and online management allow users to add value or set auto-reload options through an online account.

Balance protection means registered riders can easily replace lost or stolen cards without losing funds.

Best-fare guarantee through capping. Riders pay per trip but never more than the cost of a one-day or 30-day pass.

Riders can manage up to eight cards in the same account.

Expanded retail network across Orange County makes it easy to purchase and reload Wave cards using cash or credit.

Contactless payments including debit or credit cards, or mobile wallets, are also accepted for added convenience.

Riders who prefer to pay cash may continue to do so onboard buses using exact change. OCTA notes drivers and fareboxes cannot make change.

According to the agency, existing youth and community college pass programs, as well as reduced fares for seniors, will remain in place with no changes.

As part of this project, OCTA is also expanding the number of retail locations where riders can purchase and reload their smart cards using cash or credit at locations throughout Orange County, making the system more accessible for riders without bank accounts.

“With Wave, we’re giving riders more control, better value and a smoother experience,” said OCTA CEO Darrell Johnson. “It’s another example of OCTA’s commitment to innovation and the highest level of customer service that keeps Orange County moving.”