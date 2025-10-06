Kuba deploys account-based ticketing system across ACE commuter rail network

Kuba has deployed an account-based ticketing (ABT) platform, mobile app and customer portal for the San Joaquin Regional Rail Commission (SJRRC). In the first phase of the contract, the system will be rolled out across the Altamont Corridor Express (ACE) commuter rail network.

Modernizing fare collection

According to SJRRC, the new system will help upgrade and modernize ACE Rail’s fare collection system, as Kuba’s ticketing platform offers the potential to achieve the longer-term vision of deploying open-loop fare payments and supporting an interoperable fare system across ACE rail and other connecting services.

SJRRC says it was important to partner with technology that accepts multi-token to ensure payment options for the unbanked and underbanked, as well as digital natives. Kuba’s solution accepts multiple travel tokens in place of traditional tickets, including digitized cash and dynamic barcodes in a mobile app. The technology will eventually be enabled to accept contactless EMV payments.

Riders will be able to plan, book and pay for journeys. The customer website and mobile app will be fully integrated into the ABT system. Using either interface, riders can get full access to their travel and payment history. Kuba says rules of the system can be defined to reward riders who travel frequently within a defined period through fare capping.

“We’re thrilled to partner with SJRRC on this exciting initiative,” said Kuba General Manager, North America, Brian Frank. “We look forward to demonstrating how Kuba’s mobility platform can be used to make journeys simpler and transport operations easier to manage and optimize. Our teams are already working well together, and we’re eager to see the project unfold.”

In addition, the ABT platform can connect with third-party systems, such as government portals that handle concessions eligibility. Using this type of integration, Kuba notes SJRRC could allow a right to a reduced fare to be linked to a rider’s account and automatically applied as they use the system. Eligible groups, to be defined by ACE Rail, could include communities that work or study in institutions along the route, riders with disabilities, seniors and children.

The ABT system also provides data on riders’ travel and payments behavior that can be captured for analysis and reporting. Kuba notes information on how riders use the network and how they prefer to pay could be used to inform ACE Rail’s service and fare policy decisions going forward.

“ACE riders now have a much-improved ticketing experience,” said ACE Rail Deputy Director of Passenger Experience and Communications David Lipari. “The solution will better prepare our agency to provide a service that incentivizes ridership by making travel easier.”