Rochester RTS introduces tap to pay fare validation

Rochester Regional Transit Service (Rochester RTS) has introduced tap to pay fare collection on its RTS Connect and RTS On Demand transit services. The new fare collection method allows riders to pay via a tap-enabled credit or debit card or through a smartphone or smart watch with Apple Pay or Google Wallet, while still receiving the fare capping benefit.

“This exciting innovation as an added form of fare payment is a game-changer for current and potential customers,” said Rochester RTS CEO Miguel Velázquez. “The goal is to make it as easy and seamless as possible for customers to pay to ride the bus. Hopefully this becomes one less worry for those who say they never carry cash or don’t know how to buy a fare in order to try public transit.”

Fare capping will still function at the same rates as other payment methods, allowing riders to not pay more than $3 per day to access the network of buses. Rochester RTS will still be accepting fare in cash, via bus passes, through the RTS Go reloadable transit cards, or through the RTS Go app. Rider will still have the option to register their payment options to an RTS Go account.