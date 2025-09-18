BARTA partners with Modeshift to upgrade fare collection system for paratransit service

Berks Area Regional Transportation Authority (BARTA), managed by South Central Transit Authority (SCTA), entered a partnership with Modeshift to pilot a new fare collection system for BARTA Special Services, its paratransit service for seniors and individuals with disabilities across the county. The pilot extends the “BARTA Go Mobile” brand—currently being used across BARTA’s fixed-route service—and now being offered to the shared ride service, giving Special Services customers the same flexibility and convenience.

BARTA Special Services provides door-to-door transportation for those unable to use fixed-route buses, helping residents get to medical appointments, work, shopping and community destinations. With the new pilot, customers can now pay for trips using a mobile phone or a BARTA Go Mobile card, not just cash. Existing BARTA Go Mobile cards will work across both fixed-route and shared-ride services. The agency says new on-vehicle payment systems and e-wallet functionality will simplify transactions and create a unified customer experience between the two services.

“The pilot is about providing access and convenience for our Special Services customers to pay for their trips and not worry about carrying cash when accessing the transportation they depend on,” said SCTA Executive Director Greg Downing. “By aligning the technology between our fixed-route and shared-ride services, we’re creating one seamless experience under the BARTA Go Mobile brand.”

Key Features of the BARTA Special Services Pilot Include:

BARTA Go Mobile App: Special Services customers can now use the BARTA Go Mobile app for Apple or Android devices, enabling fare payment, with QR-code ride validation directly from their smartphones. Customers can add funds and manage their account all through the app.

BARTA Go Mobile Smart Cards: Reloadable BARTA Go Mobile cards are linked to an e-wallet, allowing customers to add funds to use for their shared ride trips. An online web portal allows them to add funds whenever their account is low. Because of the digital platform, the new payment system allows family members and caregivers the option to manage accounts for their loved ones.

The agency notes that the new payment system builds on the success of Modeshift’s 360-degree fare collection platform, which has already modernized SCTA’s fixed-route services across Berks and Lancaster counties. Since its launch in 2021, the platform has delivered account-based fare collection, mobile ticketing, real-time passenger information and contactless validation.

“This pilot with BARTA is a natural evolution of our partnership with SCTA, and we’re proud to see our platform expanding into shared ride services,” said Modeshift CEO Miroslav Katsarov. “It shows how flexible and customizable our system is, meeting the needs of agencies across modes while keeping things simple for riders.”

BARTA notes that the pilot means greater convenience and equity for its customers, particularly for seniors and individuals with disabilities who rely on Special Services.