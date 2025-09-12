TX: Free Fare Fridays boost Houston-area transit ridership in September for the first week

A program that offers free bus fares every Friday in September is introducing more riders to mass transit in some Houston-area counties — a trend officials hope will help relieve traffic congestion and decrease air pollution in the region.

The Houston-Galveston Area Council launched the pilot program in 2024 as a way to provide regional communities with commuting options. The council says the effort is paying off, with Harris County Transit, Fort Bend County Transit and Woodlands Express reporting modest ridership gains.

"Smaller transit companies really loved this program because it was an opportunity to really promote ridership and educate their communities that this existed because our congestion is so bad," said Robyn Egbert, principal coordinator and travel-demand management supervisor of the council's Commute Solutions program.

Houston's Metropolitan Transit Authority is not one of the participating agencies.

More than 700 people participated in the free-ride program last Friday in Harris County, exceeding a daily average of 487 riders.

Fort Bend County Transit also saw an increase in ridership on Friday, with 1,330 passengers compared to 1,263 last year. The Woodlands Express had 320 riders on Friday, which rose slightly from last year's 311.

The Conroe Connection switched its ticketing software and couldn't pull data from last year, but it had 443 riders for the first week of the program.

Here's what to know about the Free Fare Fridays and how to participate:

Why is the program in September?

The Free Fare Fridays program was initiated in September because the month frequently has ozone action days, Egbert said. According to Air Alliance Houston, the air quality in the Houston reaches harmful levels year-round, peaking between May and October.

"One of the biggest contributors to poor air quality is our ground ozone, and vehicle emissions definitely contribute to that," Egbert said.

The Commute Solutions program worked with the Texas Department of Transportation to offer the free bus-fare initiative. So far, Harris County Transit, Fort Bend Transit, the Woodlands Express and the city of Conroe have participated.

Why is the program important for regional transit?

The program not only helps cut air pollution but also makes transit more affordable, drawing more riders each week. For public transit, ridership on Fridays can typically be lower, Egbert said.

"While it's just the one month of September, I would love to see it expand," Egbert said. But for now, officials are focusing on the days that need a boost in ridership.

"I think that's why Free Fare Friday is so important, because it demonstrates the need for transit in our region by boosting that ridership where we can to hopefully increase service," Egbert said.

What if you don't have public transit near you?

Commute Solutions encourages riders to participate in efforts to reduce vehicles on the road in the Houston area, even if public transit isn't nearby.

Alternatives include carpooling, walking or biking, according to the Commute Solutions website.

For those who need to drive, Commute Solutions suggests turning off a vehicle if it idles for longer than 10 seconds; filling up inflated tires to improve gas mileage; and filling up the gas tank later in the day.

