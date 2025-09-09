MA: MBTA to launch crackdown on fare jumpers, ticket scofflaws

Fare evaders be warned: starting Monday the MBTA will begin issuing citations to those who don’t pay for public transportation before boarding, according to the transit agency.

Riders will see an increased presence of MBTA Fare Engagement Representatives at stations across the service starting this week, and riders who fail to pay their way through a fare gate will be issued formal warnings and citations, with repeat offenders facing steeper fines.

The increase in enforcement comes as the T has seen a surge in maintenance and revitalization. Hundreds of slow zones have been repaired and removed, and several stations have received major facelifts. That positive momentum, according to MBTA General Manager Phil Eng, can only be maintained if people are actually paying to ride.

“As we continue to improve service frequency across all modes, we have much more to do, and we rely on each rider to pay their fare and support continued service improvements. Your fares are essential to delivering the levels of service you expect and help us better support your community,” Eng said in a statement.

Engagement representatives were first employed last fall, according to the T, and were on hand to answer questions about fares and conduct “fare education outreach.” Their presence at stations caused fare collection to increase by 35% while they were on hand, according to the T.

The representatives have been trained to conduct fare checks, which the transit service describes as “respectful interactions where trained Fare Engagement Representatives visually check fares as they observe riders entering fare gates and boarding vehicles.” Engagement representatives will be supported by the MBTA Transit Police, according to the T.

Training included “topics such as implicit bias, cultural intelligence, de-escalation techniques, youth engagement, accessibility, and customer service.”

The first time a rider is found to have failed to make payment they will be issued a warning. The next three subsequent violations come with a $50 fine. A fourth or further violation will see fines jump to $100.

Violators will be asked for ID and will be issued a citation on the spot or mailed one. Those who fail to provide ID or share their contact information if they do not have one may be asked to exit the station altogether.

“With strong support, we are making significant progress, but to sustain it, we owe it to our riders and the public at large to do our part and collect all appropriate fare revenue. It’s about a responsibility we have and fairness for all,” Eng said.

