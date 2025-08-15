NY: MTA to hold public hearings next week on hiking NYC subway and bus fare to $3

The MTA will hold three public hearings next week ahead of a vote to enact planned fare increases that would jack up the price of a subway or bus ride to $3.

The hearings will be held in person at NYC Transit headquarters at 130 Livingston St. in Brooklyn. All three hearings can also be attended virtually.

The first hearing will take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 19. The remaining two will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 20 — the first from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the second from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Members of the public who wish to speak at any of the hearings must first register.

As previously reported, the MTA is set to vote this fall on a package of fare and toll increases for MTA subways, buses, trains, bridges and tunnels.

Under the plan, subway and bus fares would go up 10 cents, to $3 a ride from $2.90.

Express bus fares would rise by a quarter — to $7.25 from $7 — and be capped at $67 for a seven-day period.

On the Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North, ticket fares would increase by an average of 4.4%. Monthly and weekly tickets also would rise by 4.4%.

The commuter rail CityTicket, which allows for travel within city limits on Metro-North and LIRR, will go up by a quarter: to $7.25 from $7 during peak hours, and to $5.25 from $5 off-peak.

The fare hikes would not go into effect until January, when the iconic yellow MetroCard is scheduled to be phased out entirely in favor of the MTA’s tap-to-pay OMNY system.

The MTA funds 26% of its $19.9 billion annual operating budget — distinct from the five-year capital budget — from revenue from passenger fares.

