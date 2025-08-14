CA: SolTrans extends Youth Ride Free Program for another two years

Solano County Transit (SolTrans) Board of Directors approved the extension of the successful Youth Ride Free Pilot Program for an additional two years, allowing youth aged 18 and under to continue riding all SolTrans Local and SolanoExpress routes for free through June 2027.

The pilot program — launched in April 2024 — has already made a significant impact on youth mobility in Solano County by helping reduce transportation barriers for students and families while encouraging young riders to use public transit for school, work, and recreational activities. In its first year, youth ridership more than doubled compared to the previous year — climbing back to pre-pandemic levels.

"We are committed to supporting our community by making transportation more accessible," said Beth Kranda, Executive Director of SolTrans in a news release. "The success of the Youth Ride Free program has already shown promising results — not only in doubling youth ridership but also in helping reduce chronic absenteeism in both Benicia and Vallejo. By removing transportation barriers, we're empowering students to get to school, explore their community, and build habits that support lifelong transit use.

