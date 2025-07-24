TX: Fort Worth ISD high-schoolers could ride Trinity Metro buses, trains for free

Students in the Fort Worth Independent School District could ride local buses and trains for free this school year through a proposed pilot program with Trinity Metro.

The program, which would be open to all students, is focused on giving high-schoolers access to extracurricular activities, outside tutoring, community resources and job opportunities.

At its Tuesday night meeting, the school board unanimously gave approval to superintendent Karen Molinar to negotiate a memorandum of understanding between the district and Trinity Metro for the program. Officials hope to finalize an agreement before the first day of school, Aug. 12., according to district records. The program would run through July 31 of next year.

There was no discussion on the program by school-board members, as the approval for negotiations was outlined in a consent item, which are not discussed unless they are pulled for discussion by a board member.

In a statement before the meeting, though, district officials said they were looking forward to the partnership.

“We are looking forward to partnering with Trinity Metro to provide public transportation for our students at no cost,” Fort Worth ISD officials said.

Trinity Metro runs 23 regular bus routes throughout Tarrant County, according to its website. Its TEXRail system spans from downtown Fort Worth to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport with nine stations throughout the route.

Trinity Metro officials said the partnership would be the first of its kind between the transportation system and a local school district, adding that they were proud to approach Fort Worth ISD about the program.

“While this is being framed as a one-year pilot, our long-term vision is clear — we want to ensure no student is limited by a lack of transportation when it comes to pursuing academic success, extracurricular activities, internships, or part-time jobs,” chief strategy officer Anette Landeros said in a statement. “If Trinity Metro can help remove those barriers, we are honored to do so. We hope students and families will embrace this opportunity to see how transit can open doors — not just for students, but for the entire household.”

District records note that the program is not intended to replace the district’s yellow bus system that takes students to and from their campuses.

“This free service offered by Trinity Metro is supplemental and does not replace the district’s yellow bus services provided to students who qualify for transportation to and from school; however, students can utilize this service if they miss their regular school bus,” district officials said.

