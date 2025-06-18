AL: Anchorage People Mover now free for 18-and-under riders

The Anchorage Assembly approved an ordinance this week making bus fares permanently free for youth 18 years and under on People Mover public transit.

Youth will no longer have to show their Anchorage School District IDs to receive a free fare. Free fares for youth are currently in effect over the summer. Permanent free fares will become effective starting July 10.

Before the Assembly's vote on Tuesday, children 5 years old and under could ride People Mover for free, but youth ages 5 to 18 paid $1 per single ride. Adults currently pay $2 for a single ride.

The school district previously had a contract with People Mover to offer middle and high school students free transportation on People Mover.

The ordinance "ensures equal access for all persons 18 and under, including homeschool and private school students," it reads.

According to an Assembly release, ASD paid People Mover $28,000 annually, and its students were required to show their student ID to get on the bus for free. Now ASD will reclaim those funds for its 2025-26 budget, according to the release.

A 2024 report from People Mover said it served 3,044,346 total passengers last year.

