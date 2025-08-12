South Florida transit agencies partner to release unified app for regional transit

The South Florida Regional Transportation Authority (SFRTA), Broward County Transit (BCT), Miami-Dade County Department of Transportation and Public Works (DTPW) and Palm Tran partnered to launch a new mobile app, SoFloGO.

Seamless transit across South Florida

SoFloGO brings together four major transit systems—Tri-Rail, BCT, Palm Tran and DTPW’s Metrorail, Metrobus and Metromover services—into one intuitive platform. The app offers multimodal trip planning, real-time arrival updates, live directions, mobile ticketing and service alerts, creating a unified travel experience across county lines.

“We are thrilled to introduce the SoFloGO app, a dream come true for South Florida public transportation,” said SFRTA Executive Director David Dech. “Every day, people use our transit services to cross city and county lines interchangeably. This app integrates all the services they need in one place, making regional travel more convenient than ever before.”

The app includes deboarding alerts and step-by-step guidance for entire journeys, making it easier to navigate South Florida’s diverse transportation network. The app also prioritizes accessibility, offering screen reader compatibility, step-free route options and optimized navigation for riders with mobility challenges.

Meeting the region’s growing transit needs

SFRTA notes that as South Florida’s population and visitor numbers continue to rise, the demand for efficient, interconnected transit solutions has become critical. The transit operators say that SoFloGO addresses these needs by consolidating transit options into one cohesive app, providing riders with a reliable and efficient way to navigate Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties.

“SoFloGo is a game-changer for public transit in South Florida, and especially for the residents of Broward County, bringing together multiple transportation systems into one seamless experience,” said BCT CEO and General Manager Coree Cuff Lonergan. “For the first time, our riders have a single, seamless way to plan trips and pay fares across county lines. This collaboration represents a major step forward in making transit more accessible, efficient, and user-friendly.”

Features of the SoFloGO app

Multimodal trip planning: Suggests optimized routes across buses and trains.

Real-time information: Provides live tracking of buses and trains to minimize wait times.

Mobile ticketing: Enables seamless fare payment from each transit agency directly within the app.

Live directions and alerts: Offers step-by-step guidance, including service alerts to avoid disruptions.

Accessibility features: Ensures inclusivity with screen readers, step-free route options and ergonomic menus.

The transit agencies say that the development of SoFloGO was made possible through funding from the Broward Metropolitan Planning Organization, whose support reflects the region’s vision of fare interoperability and enhanced connectivity.