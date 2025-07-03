Madison’s Metro Transit partners with Masabi to launch open payments on its transit network

Metro Transit in Madison, Wis., has partnered with Masabi to launch open payments across its transit network. Riders can now tap their contactless payment card or mobile wallets like Apple Pay or Google Pay to ride without needing to buy a ticket or register in advance while benefiting from daily, weekly and monthly fare capping.

The launch of open payments comes seven months after launching account-based ticketing with the introduction of Metro Fast Fare cards and a new mobile app in September 2024. Masabi says the introduction of open payments builds on the success of the initial rollout, demonstrating a commitment to rapid, efficient and rider-centric innovation.

The city of Madison notes the shift away from cash payments has streamlined fare collection, reduced boarding times and lowered operational costs on Metro Transit, all while improving the efficiency and reliability of service. According to the city, the streamlined approach, combined with onboard validators and multi-door boarding on bus rapid transit vehicles, will significantly reduce dwell times and keep buses running efficiently. Riders paying with bank cards benefit from the same fare capping as Metro Fast Fare Card and app users ($5 daily, $16.25 weekly and $65 monthly).

“This next step in our fare modernization means it’s even easier for everyone to ride transit in Madison,” said Metro Transit Chief Development Officer Mick Rusch. “Whether you're a daily commuter, occasional rider or visitor to the city, you can now just tap your card or phone and go. No apps, no passes and no planning ahead. It’s fast, fair and built to be easy to use.”

Masabi CEO Brian Zanghi added, “Deploying open payments just seven months after the launch of account-based ticketing shows what’s possible when you combine innovation with speed and purpose. This launch is about more than just technology; it's about improving lives and transforming public transit to make it an easier and more accessible choice for riders. We’re proud to continue working with Metro Transit to deliver a world-class fare payments solution for Madison.”

Open payments is powered by Masabi’s Justride platform. The system integrates with Metro Transit’s existing infrastructure.