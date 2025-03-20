Express Mode made available on Apple Pay for San Diego MTS, NCTD users

The San Diego Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) and North County Transit District (NCTD) have made express mode available for customers using Apple Pay to pay and ride transit, making it easier and more convenient to travel and explore throughout San Diego County.

“Today marks an exciting step forward in making public transit in San Diego more seamless and convenient,” said San Diego MTS Board Chair and San Diego City Councilmember, District 3, Stephen Whitburn. “Whether you're heading to a Padres game, a concert or simply commuting to your next destination, paying with Apple Pay empowers riders to hop onboard faster. We appreciate having the close collaboration with Apple to bring this feature to our transit systems.”

With express mode enabled for debit or credit cards, San Diego MTS notes riders do not need to wake or unlock their iPhone or Apple Watch or open any apps to pay and ride on San Diego MTS buses and trolleys and NCTD COASTER, SPRINTER, BREEZE and FLEX services. All users have to do is hold their Apple device near a PRONTO validator to securely pay with Apple Pay.

"NCTD is excited to work with Apple to make taking transit more convenient for residents and visitors,” said NCTD CEO Shawn M. Donaghy. “This expands on the contactless payment feature we launched last year – just tap your phone or smart watch for easy access to the amazing transit services NCTD offers.”

San Diego MTS says fares paid via Apple Pay are eligible for free transfers during the two-hour period on most modes after the first boarding time. According to the agency, each passenger will be required to pay their fare with a unique Apple device, as each device can only be used for one rider at a time.