MDOT MTA rolls out new fare payment option through Transit app

A new payment option is now being offered by the Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration (MDOT MTA) through the purchase of a CharmPass directly through the Transit app. Riders will be able to use the CharmPass for trips taken on local bus, light rail, subway, Maryland Area Rail Commuter (MARC) train and commuter bus.

“Improving our customers’ transit experience is one of our key goals,” said Maryland Transit Administrator Holly Arnold. “The integration of CharmPass and Transit app makes purchasing your tickets and navigating the system easier than ever before.”

Transit app is a free smartphone application for viewing bus and rail vehicle locations in real time, predicted arrival times, step-by-step navigation and alerts regarding service disruptions. CharmPass is the Maryland Transit Administration’s mobile phone fare payment app that stores transit fares on the user’s phone and with its CharmFlex option, offers a discount off regular fares.

The CharmPass fare payment function on the Transit app is offered as a feature of the agency’s recent Transit Royale upgrade. The upgrade is available free to riders of Maryland Transit Administration vehicles.