CATA launches new mobile payment option

The Capital Area Transportation Authority (CATA) has introduced its new CATA Mobile Pay app with mobile ticketing integration in the transit app. This feature offers a simple, cashless way to pay for bus fares from a smartphone, improving convenience and efficiency for public transit riders.

With CATA Mobile Pay, riders can purchase and store bus tickets and passes on their mobile devices for quick and easy boardings. They can also use a single app to plan trips, track buses in real-time and purchase fares — all while enjoying seamless, multimodal connections in the capital city region and beyond. With one sign-in, CATA customers can access fare systems across various cities.

“CATA is committed to continuously enhancing rider experience,” said CATA CEO Bradley T. Funkhouser. “Mobile Pay marks a significant milestone in our efforts to provide convenient and accessible transportation options. We understand that not all riders have access to a smartphone. Offering a user-friendly, cashless solution is one option; we will continue to accept all current forms of payment, including cash and traditional passes.”

Users can create an account, link their payment method and start using cashless transactions immediately. When boarding, passengers simply scan their mobile ticket or pass on the validator for a seamless boarding experience.