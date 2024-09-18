Butler Transit Authority partners with Modeshift to launch RideBTA mobile ticketing platform.

Butler Transit Authority (BTA) has launched its new mobile ticketing platform, RideBTA, developed in partnership with Modeshift. BTA becomes the eighth transit authority in Pennsylvania to partner with Modeshift, joining a growing list of transit agencies embracing digital fare collection and data optimization to improve transportation services.

The RideBTA platform allows passengers to effortlessly plan, purchase and validate their fares using their smartphones. The system is implemented across all BTA bus routes, including four local fixed routes and commuter runs between Butler and Pittsburgh, Pa., providing an integrated and contactless ticketing solution.

Key features of the RideBTA platform include:

Mobile ticketing: The RideBTA app, available on both Apple and Android devices, enables riders to manage their trips, buy fares and validate tickets.

Web portal: Riders can also access the benefits of RideBTA through an online portal, simplifying trip planning and fare purchases.

Smart pay account: Personalized profiles for managing trips, tracking purchase history, purchasing passes and reloading smart cards and e-wallets.

Smart cards: For those who prefer not to use mobile devices, reloadable Smart Cards linked to an e-wallet are available.

Data collection: Provides real-time data insights to optimize transit operations and support data-driven decision-making.

"This new digital ticketing system marks a significant advancement for public transportation in Butler County," said John Paul, executive director, BTA. "The system not only improves the daily experience for our existing local and commuter customers, but also attracts new users looking for convenience and efficiency. This technology positions us to better serve our community today and in the future."

“As we continue to partner with transit agencies across Pennsylvania, BTA's adoption of our mobile ticketing platform exemplifies how innovation can start with smaller transit agencies and evolve into a larger regional solution,” said Miroslav Katsarov, CEO, Modeshift. “By implementing our digital ticketing platform, BTA is setting a new benchmark for transit agencies nationwide, enhancing the rider experience and paving the way for a more efficient and interconnected public transportation network.”