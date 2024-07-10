COTA, Masabi make mobile tickets available in Google Wallet.

Masabi has rolled out mobile ticketing for the Central Ohio Transit Authority (COTA) with Google Wallet. Riders will be given the option of buying and saving COTA tickets in Google Wallet after finding their trips through the app.

“By showing transit fare options in Google Maps, it allows riders to seamlessly plan and pay for trips in one place," said Brian Zanghi, CEO, Masabi. "This integration with one of the world’s leading mapping and route planning platforms is a testament to the power of Justride and how it can revolutionize how residents of Columbus and visitors navigate the city, providing seamless, efficient and convenient access to public transportation.”

COTA riders will be able to select “Buy Ticket” from Google Maps and will be taken to a guided flow where they can go through the steps to buy one or multiple day pass tickets. Once the purchase is complete, the tickets are pushed directly to their Google Wallet. Payments can be made by credit card and Google Pay.

“By integrating COTA trip planning and purchasing experience into such a widely used app, we are improving access to our services for a broad range of new and existing customers," said COTA Chief Innovation and Technology Officer Sophia Mohr. "We are happy to go live with this service through Google Maps and Google Wallet, powered by Masabi, which will help improve the transit experience for our customers.”