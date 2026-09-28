Halifax Transit introduces fare capping through HFXGO app

The updated app introduces tap and ride barcode payments, and daily and monthly fare caps for eligible riders.
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Sept. 28, 2026
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The HFX GO logo, featuring white and orange text on a blue gradient background, represents Halifax Transit&apos;s mobile fare payment app.

Halifax Transit has launched new features in the HFX GO mobile fare payment app to make paying for fares more accessible and help riders receive the lowest fare possible.

Halifax Transit has launched new features in the HFXGO mobile fare payment app to make paying for fares more accessible and help riders receive the lowest fare possible.

The city of Halifax, Nova Scotia, says HFXGO users who add funds to their verified account can now use the new tap and ride barcode feature to pay their fare when boarding Halifax Transit buses and ferries. Funds are then automatically deducted from their HFXGO account balance with no need to purchase or activate individual tickets.

The update introduces fare capping, which automatically tracks trips made using the Tap & Ride barcode and ensures riders never pay more than C$7.50 (US$5.29) per day (daily pass) or C$90 (US$63.53) per month (monthly pass) for adult fares. The city notes fare capping savings are also available for seniors, who self-identify in the app, as well as Regional Express services.

Fare capping is available only to HFXGO users who create and verify an account, add funds and use the Tap & Ride barcode feature, according to the city. Individual tickets purchased and activated in the app do not count toward fare capping.

According to CTV News, the update to the HFXGO app comes after city council voted to delay the increase of transit fares on July 14 after receiving a report that the new tap-to-pay system that was set to launch Sept. 21 will not be ready until December. The news report notes the new tap-to-pay system will allow customers to use contactless cards, mobile wallets or smart devices to pay for fares. 

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Brandon Lewis
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Brandon Lewis

Associate Editor

Brandon Lewis is a recent graduate of Kent State University with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. Lewis is a former freelance editorial assistant at Vehicle Service Pros in Endeavor Business Media’s Vehicle Repair Group. Lewis brings his knowledge of web managing, copyediting and SEO practices to Mass Transit magazine as an associate editor. He is also a co-host of the Infrastructure Technology Podcast.

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