HRT implements GoMobile app across bus, light rail, ferries

Hampton Roads Transit (HRT) has fully implemented GoMobile, a new way to pay for fares on buses, light rail and ferry, as customers can now pay by scanning the GoMobile app or tapping either a reloadable GoMobile card, bank card or mobile wallet. Cash will continue to be accepted.

“We have transformed the way our customers access and experience transit,” said HRT President and CEO William Harrell. “This investment in technology and infrastructure, following extensive planning and development, gives riders more choices and the best possible fares, any time of day, on three modes of travel. With GoMobile, the more you ride, the more you save at a time when you can ride all day for about the price of a gallon of gas.”

HRT notes customers can now pay without needing daily or monthly passes on all buses, VB Wave trolleys, Tide light-rail trains and Elizabeth River ferries. Customers can download the HRT GoMobile app in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, then create an account with an email address or phone number. They can create a virtual card and add money to it with a credit or debit card.

According to the agency, cards can be purchased at new HRT Ticket Vending Machines (TVMs) and customer service locations, with select retail locations being added in the future. Once customers buy a physical card, load it with value and tap to board bus and ferry services. For light rail, customers can tap the card on station fare validators.

HRT notes each reloadable card costs $2 for the card plus your selected amount of stored value, up to $200. The card can be reloaded as often as needed at ticket machines, customer service locations, online through the GoMobile app if linked to an account or at select retail partners. According to the agency, paratransit customers or those using OnDemand Ridesharing will continue to use apps and passes associated with those services, not the GoMobile options.

New TVMs

As part of the GoMobile rollout, HRT installed new TVMs at all light-rail stations, bus transit centers and ferry docks. The machines enable customers to pay their fares by using coins, bills or bank cards. Unlike the old machines, HRT notes the TVMs also supply new reloadable GoMobile cards for customers to add value.

Machines at light-rail stations sell single-ride paper tickets with a 30-minute limit. Single-ride tickets for light rail need to be validated prior to boarding. Customers can also check their GoMobile account balance and payment history on the machines. TVMs do not provide change.

Web portal

The agency notes GoMobile comes with a web portal that gives customers desktop access to their account to manage payments, view trip history and update personal information.

Tap and save

Tap and save is GoMobile's fare capping feature. It lets customers pay as they go while always getting the best fare.

According to the agency, with tap and save, customers never pay more than $4.50 per day ($2.25 for certified riders). The first and second time customers scan, they’ll be charged the standard $2 each way ($1 for discounted fares). The third time they scan, they’ll only be charged 50 cents (25 cents for discounted fare). For every scan after that for the rest of the day, they won’t pay anything as long as they use the same GoMobile reloadable or virtual card and one card per rider. The agency notes the system works the same monthly, as once customers reach the $70 monthly cap (or $40 certified discount fare), all remaining rides for the rest of the calendar month are free.

App features

The GoMobile app provides up‑to‑the‑minute travel information, including service updates; a trip planning tool with real‑time details and fare information; an interactive system map; live views of arriving vehicles; and alerts, notifications and customized features.

The app was developed in partnership with Siemens Mobility software. GoMobile follows other recent technological enhancements, including interactive route map and smart bus stops with QR codes showing routes and next arrival times.

“We’re taking the guess work out of trying transit, while putting planning tools at your fingertips,” said HRT Chief Technology and Information Officer Michael Price. “The future of transit payment has arrived in Hampton Roads to give our customers more choice and more information to provide a seamless, user-friendly experience.”