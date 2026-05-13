Broward County Transit rebrands mobile app to streamline fare collection

Broward County Transit (BCT) has rebranded its BCT Mobile Ticketing App to RideBCT. Under the new name, riders can now plan trips, track buses and pay fares through a single app that integrates Google-powered trip planning with Apple Pay and Google Pay support.

According to the agency, the move mirrors efforts by other Florida transit systems to streamline mobile services. The app is designed specifically for BCT riders and aims to eliminate the confusion of managing separate applications for different transit functions. Officials said the integration makes it easier for riders to access all essential services in one place, though they didn't provide data on how many riders previously used multiple apps.

RideBCT combines trip planning powered by Google integration with real-time bus tracking and mobile fare payment capabilities. The agency also launched the SoFloGO mobile app, which brings together BCT, Miami-Dade Transit, Palm Tran and Tri-Rail into a single regional platform.

The app's integration with Apple Pay and Google Pay eliminates the need for cash or physical fare cards for riders who prefer mobile payment. Officials said the change makes BCT more accessible and convenient. Moovit provides real-time updates and trip planning for BCT routes alongside the agency's own RideBCT platform.