Brazos Transit District joins GoPass network to offer app-based payments and route planning

The Dallas Area Rapid Transit’s (DART) GoPass® network added the Brazos Transit District to the platform. This partnership now brings app access to pay and plan for transit to Brazos Transit District riders across Central and East Texas in 20 counties.

The agency says that adding this regional system to the platform strengthens GoPass’ role as a mobility platform in connecting agencies across Texas.

Brazos Transit District riders will be able to:

Access live service alerts, updates and rider information for fixed routes.

Buy and securely store tickets for fixed routes.

Personalize their trip with quick favorites, secure payments and fingerprint or biometric protection.

Plan trips across participating transit systems.

Brazos Transit District plans to utilize the platform to launch microtransit in the future, giving riders more options and coverage within the community.