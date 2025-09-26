SacRT partners with Masabi to launch Transit Connect fare payment app

Sacramento Regional Transit District (SacRT) launched Transit Connect, a new, app-based regional fare payment system powered by Masabi. Transit Connect eliminates the need for cash or paper tickers, allowing riders to purchase and activate tickets using smart devices and board transit by showing their digital ticket to the driver or fare inspector.

In its first phase, Transit Connect introduces SacRT’s full-fare mobile ticketing, along with features like multi-agency support, group ticketing and an in-app stored value wallet to keep track of balances. SacRT says these features are just the beginning of the roll out before future capabilities, including fare capping, support for smart cards, account-based ticketing and further agency integrations. Eventually, this system will extend throughout all agencies and modes of transit across the Sacramento, Calif., region.

“SacRT is proud to launch the Transit Connect app, which will make it easier than ever for people to travel throughout the Sacramento region,” said SacRT General Manager and CEO Henry Li. “Our riders deserve a seamless, modern experience that makes it easier to connect to the entire region, and the Transit Connect app provides exactly that.”

Masabi CEO Brian Zanghi added, “Mobile ticketing is transforming public transit across the world by putting convenience and simplicity first for riders. We are delighted to partner with SacRT to deliver Transit Connect, a regional fare payment solution that brings Sacramento-area riders a truly modern and unified experience. Together we are building the foundation for a seamless system that will continue to expand across the region.”

Designed around a “one app, one account, one balance” philosophy, Masabi says Transit Connect is intended to simplify fare payments across multiple transit systems in the Sacramento region. The app will eventually unify fare payments across the regional’s transit agencies, meaning riders will only need one ticketing system to traverse across multiple systems.