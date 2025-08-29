ORCA card can now be added to Google Wallet

Riders of Community Transit, Everett Transit, King County Metro, Kitsap Transit, Pierce Transit, Sound Transit and Washington State Ferries can now add their ORCA cards to Google Wallet and use their Android and Wear OS devices to pay for their trips.

Using Google Wallet allows riders to pay with their device, fund their accounts and view their transaction and trip history all within the Google Wallet app.

Setting up an ORCA card

To use Google Pay to cover transit trips, riders must load an ORCA card into Google Wallet and tap an NFC-enabled Android phone or Wear OS device.

To add a new ORCA card to Google Wallet, riders can search for ORCA under “Transit pass” when adding a new item to Google Wallet.

Riders can also convert plastic adult, youth, senior, disabled and ORCA LIFT cards into new digital cards as well. When passengers convert their plastic cards to a new digital card, the plastic version will be deactivated and balances and passes will be transferred to their device. Adding a new adult ORCA card will still cost $3, similar to purchasing a plastic ORCA card.

Using the digital ORCA card

Digital ORCA cards will work anywhere the plastic ORCA worked. Just wake the device screen, tap and go.

Community Transit says it’s urging riders to link their digital ORCA cards to their ORCA accounts via the myORCA app for the best experience.

ORCA card holders that have purchased their ORCA cards themselves can add them to Google Wallet at any time, though businesses, schools and organizations that issue ORCA cards will have to opt in to having their card offerings added to Google Wallet. Promotional ORCA cards, such as those Community Transit has given out at events, will be able to be added to Google Wallet once the promotional period has expired.

At this time, only ORCA cards will be accepted via digital wallet. Credit and debit cards hosted in Google Wallet will not be eligible payment methods.