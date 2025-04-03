NJ Transit awards Conduent Transportation contract for new 3D fare gates

New Jersey Transit (NJ Transit) has partnered with Conduent Transportation (Conduent) to install new fare gates across two of its stations in New Jersey. NJ Transit will leverage Conduent’s 3D Fare Gate Solution to help modernize its infrastructure and enhance the reliability of fare collections.

The nearly eight-foot-tall gates will be installed in the coming months at NJ Transit’s Secaucus Junction and Newark Liberty International Airport stations. Conduent says the agency has the option to expand the 3D gates to additional locations.

“We’re honored to expand our relationship with NJ TRANSIT with their adoption of our 3D Fare Gate Solution,” said Conduent Group President, Public Sector Solutions Adam Appleby. “This innovative technology modernizes fare collection and helps ensure fair access to a transit system that benefits the entire region.”

The new fare gate agreement, for 72 gates in total, comes on the heels of a five-year contract to Conduent for the continued implementation and enhancement of NJ Transit’s contactless fare collection system, which was awarded in 2024.