Cubic launches new fare gate system, FEnX

Cubic Transportation Systems (Cubic) has introduced FEnX, its new fare gate system to improve revenue protection, security and accessibility for transit networks. Cubic says FEnX works to enhance revenue protection by leveraging computer vision with intelligent sensor fusion, generative AIand machine learning to detect fare evasion in real time while ensuring seamless entry. This allows agencies to accurately detect, record and flag fare evasion as it’s happening, distinguishing between different types of fare evasion, such as pushing through or climbing under the paddles or tailgating. The system also works to recognize legitimate scenarios, like a mother holding her child’s hand versus someone who is fare evading.

“FEnX is a testament to our commitment to understanding and solving real-world transit challenges,” said Cubic President Peter Montgomery-Torrellas. “We've listened to transit agencies worldwide and created an end-to-end solution that addresses current needs and anticipates opportunities for the future.”

The system is operated by FLARE (Fare Loss Avoidance Reporting Engine), Cubic’s computer vision software, which analyzes fare evasion and provides transit authorities with actionable insights, helping them pinpoint fare evasion hotspots, guide enforcement strategies, optimize station operations and create a more secure environment for riders. Cubic notes FLARE also helps to ensure strict privacy protection. It does not and cannot capture or disclose any personally identifiable information or biometric data (e.g. facial features or fingerprints).

Equipped with ultra-wideband hands-free technology, Cubic says FEnX’s gating infrastructure will enable touch-free access, making it easier for riders carrying luggage, parents with strollers and passengers with disabilities to move effortlessly through stations. Its system can recognize when a passenger needs extra time, keeping the gate open accordingly and reducing false positives that could disrupt travel.

FEnX also features:

Remote monitoring and customizable configuration capabilities, enabling operators to update settings, sounds and messaging in real time without the need to deploy software changes.

API-forward architecture, ensuring seamless third-party integrations, including integrated advertising displays that can open new revenue opportunities for agencies.

100 percent commercially available parts, providing cost-effective maintenance and long-term reliability.

“FEnX builds upon Cubic’s legacy of innovation. We designed FEnX with cutting-edge technology that addresses the needs of both passengers and agencies,” said Cubic Chief Ventures Officer Ellory Monks. “For travelers, FEnX delivers a smoother, more intuitive and aesthetic entry experience. For agencies, it offers the versatility, adaptability and efficiency to support the future of mobility.”

Cubic says it will soon announce its first client orders of FEnX fare gates along with major markets preparing to test the new gate system.