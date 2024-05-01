HID launches VAL150 Platform Ticket Validator

HID has launched its VAL150 Platform Ticket Validator. The validator is integrated with a Linux computer and housed in a weatherproof casing, making it suitable for various outdoor public transportation environments.

This ticket validator is already being used by the Milwaukee County Transit System on its CONNECT 1 bus rapid transit stations as part of the WisGo fare collection system powered by Umo Mobility.

The ticket validator will help to meet the demand of agencies and operators seeking to modernize fare collection processes, reduce operational costs and provide a convenient, efficient mobile ticketing system.

The VAL150 Platform Ticket Validator will help enhance satisfaction for both riders, agencies and operators by:

Accommodating various ticket types, catering to diverse preferences.

Accelerating validation and boarding, minimizing lines and allowing riders to enter through multiple doors.

Facilitating efficient service delivery, ensuring smooth operations and timely departures.

Eliminating onboard cash handling, reducing costs and fraud risks

The VAL150 incorporates HID TripTick™ technology to seamlessly read and validate a wide range of ticket types, including barcode/QR codes, closed-loop transit cards and open-loop contactless EMV payments via a single interface.

Built on the same open architecture as HID's onboard ticket validator (VAL100), the VAL150 offers additional benefits for integrators: