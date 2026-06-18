Santa Clarita Transit completes fare upgrade, now accepts contactless payments

Santa Clarita Transit has upgraded its fare collection system. Riders can now use contactless credit cards, debit cards and mobile wallets to pay for rides on all Santa Clarita Transit services. Powered by TAP, the new contactless payment system allows riders to tap their contactless-enabled card or smart device on the farebox when boarding to pay fare.

Compatible payment methods include contactless credit and debit cards, Apple Wallet, Google Wallet, Samsung Wallet and other supported digital wallets and smart watches. The system eliminates the need to carry exact cash or preload funds onto a physical or digital TAP card.

The agency says the new payment option maintains many of the benefits riders currently enjoy, including reduced fares, fare capping and discounted transfers between participating transit agencies. Fare capping automatically limits the amount riders pay for transit by providing free rides after reaching daily and weekly fare thresholds. Riders receive these benefits automatically when using the same payment method for each trip.

Contactless payments also support multi-tap group payment, allowing one rider to pay fares for up to five passengers using a single contactless card or device. Riders simply tap once for each passenger within a two-minute period, streamlining the experience for groups traveling together. When multi-tapping, fare capping tracking is applied to the first tap in the payment sequence.

The contactless payment feature is available on participating transit agencies throughout Los Angeles County.