MTC’s next-generation Clipper transition faces delays

Cubic Transportation Systems Inc. informed Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC) staff this month that it will miss its May 30 target date for meeting the performance requirements needed to begin bulk migration of more than 10 million existing Clipper cards to the next-generation Clipper platform.

Cubic officials announced at the March 30 meeting of the Clipper Executive Board that reliability improvements, equipment upgrades and resolutions to other defects in the next-generation system would be in place within 60 days. Cubic did not announce a new target date for resolving outstanding defects.

"We're beyond frustrated that the Next-Gen Clipper system is still not ready to start bulk migration," said MTC Executive Director Andrew Fremier. "A transition that originally was expected to last no more than three months is now coming up on six months... and counting. Our staff and our commissioners take this delay very seriously. We'll continue to work with our transit agency partners to hold Cubic accountable for full deployment of a reliable, modern Clipper system."

Despite the problems that MTC say have plagued next-generation Clipper since its December 2025 debut, more than 1.7 million Clipper cards successfully have transferred to the new cloud-based system. For the week ending May 23, the next-generation platform handled 45% of all transit trips processed by the Clipper system, including 32% of all fares paid with either traditional plastic Clipper cards or on mobile Clipper cards, plus another 13% by customers using a contactless credit or debit card. From Dec. 10, 2025, through May 25, more than 1.7 million customers used contactless bank cards to pay their fares on Bay Area buses, trains and ferries.

In addition to accepting contactless bank cards for payment, the next-generation Clipper system delivers discounts to riders who use more than one transit agency in a trip. These riders are only charged full fare for the first ride in a journey. A transfer discount of up to $2.85 applies on any additional transit agency the rider uses within two hours. By late May, nearly 430,000 people had used the next-generation Clipper system to claim over two million discounts totaling more than $5.2 million, according to the agency.