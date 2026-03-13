Hitachi Rail unveils next-generation fare validator designed for sustainability and maintainability

Hitachi Rail has unveiled its new BV700 fare validator, the newest in its line of ticketing solutions designed to improve the boarding experience and aid in the acceleration of the shift toward more connected and user-friendly mobility.

Building on the performance of the BV600 deployed in 10 countries across 50,000 units, Hitachi Rail says the BV700 introduces new interactions capabilities for users, improved maintainability for agencies and a reduced ecological footprint. The company notes that the new validator integrates within Hitachi Rail’s TRANSCITY ticketing platform—a platform it says provides interoperable solution supporting multimodal and multi-operator networks at city, regional and national scale.

"With the BV700, we are bringing to market a validator that is not only more powerful and modular, but also more sustainable and easier to maintain,” said Hitachi Rail Vice President of Revenue Collection Systems Yves Baumgartner. “It reflects our ambition to support operators with solutions that evolve with their needs while improving the passenger experience. By combining eco-design, advanced functionality and seamless integration with our TRANSCITY platform, the BV700 sets a new benchmark for smarter ticketing."

A next generation validator designed for seamless journeys

The company says the BV700 has been developed to meet evolving passenger expectations and operator needs. It offers:

Two screen formats—5-inch and 7-inch—offering multiple display layouts and passenger interactions through touch interface.

Support for multiple fare mediums, including contactless cards, Mastercard and Visa, as well as Open Loop, QR codes and hands-free ticketing, such as ultra-wide band and facial recognition

A design focused on operational efficiency and maintainability, ensuring reduced downtime and simplified servicing for agencies.

The company notes the modularity of the new design reduces waste, extends product life and supports future upgrades.