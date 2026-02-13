PRT selects Scheidt & Bachmann USA, Inc. for farebox upgrade project

Scheidt & Bachmann USA, Inc., has been selected by Pittsburgh Regional Transit (PRT) to provide its next-generation bus farebox solution. The company says it supports PRT’s efforts to modernize fare collection infrastructure while maintaining reliable, secure and accessible service for passengers throughout the region.

The solution includes the deployment of new farebox hardware and supporting software that’s designed to integrate with PRT’s existing fare collection environment.

“We are excited to move forward with this new farebox project, which builds on a trusted, existing partnership with Scheidt & Bachmann,” said PRT Chief Innovation Officer Jeffrey Devlin. “The project supports cash-paying customers, advances equity for low-income riders and ensures continuity in service as we introduce improved technology. The board’s unanimous recommendation demonstrates alignment around a solution that balances innovation, inclusion and long-term collaboration.”

Scheidt & Bachmann USA, Inc., CEO Daniel Terryn added, “We are honored to have been chosen by PRT to deliver their next-generation farebox system. PRT’s commitment to inclusion and equity for all riders closely aligns with our vision of a world where everyone can move easily each day. We look forward to continuing our long-standing partnership with PRT and provide innovative technology solutions to the region”.

Implementation timing and deployment details will be coordinated with PRT in accordance with agency plans and governance processes and will be announced at a later date.