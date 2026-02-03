CapMetro makes contactless fare payment upgrade

The Capital Metropolitan Transportation Authority (CapMetro) is introducing tap to pay for fares to make it faster and easier for passengers to board and pay on its buses. Beginning Feb. 1, riders can tap their contactless debit or credit card, or a mobile wallet such as Apple Pay or Google Pay, directly on the onboard fare validators to cover the cost of their ride.

This option allows bus riders to take transit without needing to download an app or preload a fare card. Most major credit card companies and banks are accepted, excluding American Express.

“The introduction of tap to pay on our buses is our latest step toward modernizing our fare payment system to improve the customer experience,” said CapMetro Chief Experience and Engagement Officer Samantha Baez. “We expect this contactless payment option on board will increase accessibility, reduce barriers and make it easier for both locals and visitors to choose CapMetro.”

Tap to pay is currently available only on CapMetro buses and offers added convenience for a wide range of customers, including:

Occasional riders who can pay with a credit or debit card for single trips.

Residents and potential new customers who value convenience by using the same card they already carry every day.

Commuters who prefer tapping a phone or smartwatch instead of using an app or carrying a physical card.

Visitors who can ride without learning a new fare system or purchasing a fare card.

Passengers who use tap to pay on CapMetro buses will also receive daily fare capping benefits, meaning they’ll never pay more than $2.50 in one day when using the same credit card or mobile wallet.

Customers who qualify for discounted fares must continue to pay with their reduced fare ID, the Umo app or a CapMetro reloadable fare card linked to their Umo account.

To activate tap to pay across the bus fleet, CapMetro completed a system update. Existing Umo customers will need to re-enter their payment details. Customers who add cash to the app or reloadable card will not be affected.