ChescoBus launches digital fare collection system from Modeshift

The Transportation Management Association of Chester County (TMACC) and Modeshift have partnered to deliver a digital fare collection system on ChescoBus. The new system gives transit riders a cashless option for planning, purchasing and managing trips through a smartphone app or reloadable smart card.

TMACC will get real-time data insights from Modeshift’s account-based fare collection system, enabling faster boarding through contactless options and reducing the operational burden of paper tickets and cash fares. The smart cards will also include Spanish-language accessibility for wider access for riders.

“This partnership marks an exciting step toward modernizing our ChescoBus operations,” said TMACC Executive Director Tim Phelps. “By adopting Modeshift’s platform, we’re making it easier for our SCCOOT and Coatesville Link riders to plan trips, pay fares and stay connected, all while improving the efficiency of our system behind the scenes.”

Key features:

Mobile ticketing : Riders can plan, purchase and validate trips using their smartphones via TMACC’s free app, available for iOS and Android.

: Riders can plan, purchase and validate trips using their smartphones via TMACC’s free app, available for iOS and Android. Smart cards : Reloadable fare cards offer a convenient, cashless payment option for those without mobile devices.

: Reloadable fare cards offer a convenient, cashless payment option for those without mobile devices. Web portal : Riders can plan trips, purchase fares and manage accounts from any internet-connected device.

: Riders can plan trips, purchase fares and manage accounts from any internet-connected device. Smart pay accounts : Personalized rider profiles allow users to manage routes, view transaction history and reload passes easily.

: Personalized rider profiles allow users to manage routes, view transaction history and reload passes easily. Data-driven insights: TMACC will gain access to real-time analytics to optimize routes and improve service planning.

“With TMACC joining our growing network of Pennsylvania transit partners, we’re proud to help Chester County advance its mission of delivering safe, sustainable and inclusive mobility,” said Modeshift CEO Miroslav Katsarov. “Our platform is designed to help agencies like TMACC modernize quickly while giving riders a seamless and connected experience.”

TMACC’s ChescoBus becomes the 11th Pennsylvania transit authority to partner with Modeshift.