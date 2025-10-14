Kauaʻi Bus and Masabi partner to launch contactless fare payments across island’s transit network

The Kauaʻi Bus and Masabi launched open payments across the island’s transit network. Passenger can now pay their fare with the tap of a contactless credit or debit card, or by tapping a smart device with mobile wallet like Apple Pay or Google Pay on any bus operated by Kaua‘i Bus for a cash-free way to ride while still receiving both daily and monthly fare capping benefits.

This launch comes after that of mobile ticketing in January 2025 and account-based ticketing (ABT) via Holomua smartcard in May 2025. As open payments launches, riders can now pay for fare via a mobile app, smartcard, contactless card or via mobile device and receive feature parody, no matter the method.

“This latest launch makes riding the Kauaʻi Bus easier than ever, whether you’re a local commuter or a visitor exploring the island,” said Kauai County Mayor Derek S.K.Kawakami. “With open payments, you can simply tap your card or phone and ride with no need for cash, passes or worries. It’s a modern, convenient and fair system designed for everyone. We are delighted to have completed the phased rollout of this payment technology alongside our partners, Masabi.”

Open payments also makes traversing Kauaʻi simpler for visitors. Tourists can tap and go using payment methods they already have, no need to load a card or pay a cash fare. For local riders, the launch will scale back the reliance on cash, speed up boarding times and lowering system costs, helping Kauaʻi Bus offer a more efficient and reliable service.

The launch also allows for account linking, enabling riders to link their preferred payment method to a single transit account. This functionality allows for simple use of reduced fares as they can be assigned to the payment card, while also giving users access to their trip history.

Fare capping will ensure that riders always get the best deal. Prices have been fixed at:

Mainline Single Ride: Adult $2.00 / Reduced Fare $1.00

Shuttle Ride: $0.50 / Reduced Fare $0.25

Day Pass: Adult $5.00 / Reduced Fare $2.50

Monthly Pass: Adult $50.00 / Reduced Fare $25.00

“Kauaʻi Bus has shown the power of a phased approach to fare modernization moving from mobile ticketing to ABT and now to Open Payments in less than twelve months,” said Masabi CEO Brian Zanghi. “This rollout is about more than technology, it’s making public transit more accessible, efficient and rider-friendly for residents and visitors alike. We’re proud to be working with Kauaʻi to deliver a world-class, future-proof system that will continue to develop as new features come online.”

Riders can still manage their accounts, load funds and pick up smartcards at the Kauaʻi Bus office, or tap their contactless card or mobile wallet-enabled smart device to board.